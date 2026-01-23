Dollar General Enhances Shopping Speed With Expanded myDG Delivery

Dollar General Corporation DG is advancing its retail strategy by expanding myDG Delivery to improve shopping speed and convenience. The same-day delivery service, available through the DG app and website, leverages Dollar General’s vast network of stores to bring faster access to everyday essentials, particularly in rural communities that have long faced limited options. The service is now available at more than 17,000 stores, with about 75% of the population residing within five miles of a Dollar General location.



To further accelerate shopping, the company has introduced an expedited option that allows customers to receive their orders in one hour or less for a small additional fee. To encourage adoption, Dollar General is offering free delivery on one myDG Delivery order for myDG account holders from Jan. 20 through Feb. 28, 2026.



This focus on speed is complemented by strategic partnerships with major delivery platforms like DoorDash, available in more than 18,000 stores, and Uber Eats, serving more than 17,000 stores. By integrating these services, Dollar General ensures that convenience is accessible to millions of shoppers.



The growth of myDG Delivery is an important part of Dollar General’s broader digital ecosystem, which includes the DG Media Network. As more customers use the app, which has more than seven million monthly active users, the company gains richer insight into shopping behavior. The expanded digital reach supports greater personalization and can drive higher returns for brand partners by connecting them with a highly engaged and historically overlooked consumer base.

Competitor Focus: Retail Giants Accelerate Digital Convenience

Retailers such as Walmart Inc. WMT and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ are also focused on providing customers a seamless shopping experience.



Walmart remains the benchmark for delivery speed at scale. During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Walmart reported 27% global e-commerce growth, with around 35% of U.S. digital orders delivered in under three hours. Walmart also noted that expedited delivery channels grew nearly 70% year over year, underscoring rising consumer demand for speed. Through automation and store-based fulfillment, Walmart continues to compress delivery times.



BJ’s Wholesale Club is accelerating its digital transformation to deepen member engagement. During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, BJ’s Wholesale achieved 30% year-over-year growth in digitally enabled comparable sales, with more than 90% of those orders fulfilled directly through clubs. This highlights how effectively BJ’s Wholesale technology investments — such as buy online, pick up in club, same-day delivery, and ExpressPay — are successfully blending digital convenience with the physical in-club experience.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Dollar General

Dollar General stock has rallied 101.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 13%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dollar General’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 reflects a lower valuation compared to the industry’s average of 32.03. DG carries a Value Score of B.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 4.8% and 9.6%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 4.1% rise in sales and 9.1% growth in earnings.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dollar General currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

