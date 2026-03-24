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Dollar General Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DG

March 24, 2026 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $120.31, changing hands as low as $117.06 per share. Dollar General Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DG shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Dollar General Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DG's low point in its 52 week range is $81.75 per share, with $158.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.97. The DG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 ETF Fund Flows
 LYV Price Target
 Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETF Fund Flows-> LYV Price Target-> Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

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