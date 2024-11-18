Dollar Gen Unusual Options Activity For November 18

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dollar Gen.

Looking at options history for Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $916,909 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $650,135.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $155.0 for Dollar Gen during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar Gen's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar Gen's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar Gen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.5 $8.3 $8.3 $80.00 $664.0K 2.4K 828 DG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.7 $15.5 $15.5 $80.00 $520.8K 527 337 DG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.9 $9.85 $9.9 $75.00 $154.4K 1.5K 157 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.75 $6.55 $6.6 $85.00 $66.0K 902 622 DG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $78.3 $76.45 $78.04 $155.00 $54.6K 7 7

About Dollar Gen

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

In light of the recent options history for Dollar Gen, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Dollar Gen Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,060,255, with DG's price up by 1.33%, positioned at $76.89. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 17 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Dollar Gen

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $91.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Dollar Gen with a target price of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Dollar Gen, targeting a price of $82. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Dollar Gen, maintaining a target price of $90. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Bernstein downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $98. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Dollar Gen, targeting a price of $105.

