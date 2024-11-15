Dolby Laboratories Unveils 2025 Executive Bonus Plan

Dolby Laboratories ( (DLB) ) has shared an update.

Dolby Laboratories has introduced the 2025 Executive Bonus Plan, offering cash bonuses to selected executives based on a percentage of their base salary and the achievement of specific financial goals. The CEO’s bonus is set at 100% of his base salary, while other eligible officers have a target of 65%. The actual payout can vary, influenced by the company’s performance and other discretionary factors, with funding capped at 150% of the target. This plan aligns with the Dolby 2020 Stock Plan, ensuring bonuses do not exceed established limits.

See more data about DLB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.