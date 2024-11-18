DOJ to push Google to sell Chrome, allow sites to opt out of AI, Bloomberg says

The U.S. Justice Department antitrust officials are pushing for a judge, who ruled in August that Google illegally monopolized the search market, to rule that the company sells off its Chrome browser, Bloomberg’s Leah Nylen and Josh Sisco report, citing people familiar with the plans. The DOJ antitrust team and states joining the case also intend to recommend that the judge imposes data licensing requirements, the report states. Google’s VP of regulatory affairs has responded that the government is “putting its thumb on the scale in these ways would harm consumers, developers and American technological leadership”.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GOOGL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.