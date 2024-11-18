News & Insights

DOJ to push Google to sell Chrome, allow sites to opt out of AI, Bloomberg says

November 18, 2024 — 05:35 pm EST

The U.S. Justice Department antitrust officials are pushing for a judge, who ruled in August that Google illegally monopolized the search market, to rule that the company sells off its Chrome browser, Bloomberg’s Leah Nylen and Josh Sisco report, citing people familiar with the plans. The DOJ antitrust team and states joining the case also intend to recommend that the judge imposes data licensing requirements, the report states. Google’s VP of regulatory affairs has responded that the government is “putting its thumb on the scale in these ways would harm consumers, developers and American technological leadership”.

