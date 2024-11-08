News & Insights

Stocks
ATKR

DOJ investigating PVC prices after short seller report, FT says

November 08, 2024 — 01:40 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The Department of Justice is investigating potential price-fixing in the market for PVC pipes, as disclosed in a filing by manufacturer Otter Tail (OTTR), which The Fly has previously noted said on Thursday it had received a grand jury subpoena “for production of documents regarding the manufacturing, selling, and pricing of PVC pipe.” Financial Times’ Dan McCrum and Stefania Palma additionally note that the DOJ investigation follows a report in July by the pseudonymous short seller firm ManBear, which said prices “defy economic logic” and that price inflation had pushed “profits to never-before-seen levels” that were unsustainable. ManBear, a low-profile activist that has previously focused on antitrust questions, disclosed short positions in Otter Tail, manufacturers Westlake (WLK) and Atkore (ATKR), and also Core & Main (CNM), a water pipe distributor, which the report alleged had “benefited materially from pipe inflation,” FT noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WLK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATKR
CNM
OTTR
WLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.