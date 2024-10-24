News & Insights

DOJ, DOT launch broad public inquiry into state of competition in air travel

October 24, 2024 — 02:20 pm EDT

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and Department of Transportation jointly announced a broad public inquiry into the state of competition in air travel. The agencies are seeking public information on consolidation, anticompetitive conduct and a wide range of issues affecting the availability and affordability of air travel options. The topics covered in the agencies’ joint Request for Information include previous airline mergers, exclusionary conduct, airport access, aircraft manufacturing, airline ticket sales, pricing and rewards practices and the experiences of aviation workers. The agencies jointly issued the RFI requesting public comments explaining how the air travel industry has been impacted by consolidation and anticompetitive practices and identifying ways to address any harms to competition. The public will have 60 days to submit comments at Regulations.gov, no later than Dec. 23. Once submitted, comments will be posted to Regulations.gov. All market participants are invited to provide comments in response to this RFI, including passengers, consumer advocates, pilots, in-flight and ground crews, airport authorities, employers, airlines, private and charter aircraft operators, travel agents, trade groups, industry analysts, purchasers of corporate travel services and other entities that provide or rely upon air travel services. Publicly traded companies in the space include Alaska Air (ALK), American Airlines (AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), JetBlue (JBLU), Southwest (LUV), Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and United Airlines (UAL).

