Dogecoin Eyes Gains as Roaring Kitty Returns

Meme stock hero “Roaring Kitty,” also known as Keith Gill, is back—and Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) enthusiasts are hoping this signals a comeback for the coin. Gill’s return recently sent GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC) stocks up more than 70%, bringing to mind the 2021 meme stock frenzy that fueled a massive rally in meme coins, Dogecoin included. This resurgence is sparking new optimism for DOGE’s prospects.

Key Price Levels to Watch

Dogecoin’s chart is showing some important technical levels, with the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.149 being a major support line. If DOGE holds above it, prices could rally toward the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.166, with the potential to even hit $0.210, per CoinDesk.

Will DOGE Repeat 2021?

Many DOGE fans are drawing comparisons to 2021’s historic bull run. “Remember what DOGE did after the GME squeeze?” remarked one supporter. Whether Dogecoin will see a similar rally remains to be seen, but the energy around meme coins is undeniably rising again with Gill’s return to the trading scene.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin is sitting at $0.4044. The DOGE price has been up a whopping 93.50% in the past 5 days.

