‘DOGE’ commission weighs mobile app to file taxes, Washington Post says

The leaders of President-elect Donald Trump’s “Department of Government Efficiency,” to be run by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, have discussed trying to create a mobile app for Americans to file their taxes free with the Internal Revenue Service, Jeff Stein of Wall Street Journal report, citing two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations. The idea is not viewed as central to the commission’s work but could still emerge as a goal, according to the report. The conversations are described as highly preliminary, the paper adds. Shares of Intuit (INTU) and H&R Block (HRB) are trading lower following the report.

