News & Insights

Stocks

‘DOGE’ commission weighs mobile app to file taxes, Washington Post says

November 19, 2024 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The leaders of President-elect Donald Trump’s “Department of Government Efficiency,” to be run by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, have discussed trying to create a mobile app for Americans to file their taxes free with the Internal Revenue Service, Jeff Stein of Wall Street Journal report, citing two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations. The idea is not viewed as central to the commission’s work but could still emerge as a goal, according to the report. The conversations are described as highly preliminary, the paper adds. Shares of Intuit (INTU) and H&R Block (HRB) are trading lower following the report.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INTU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HRB
INTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.