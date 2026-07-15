Does Microsoft Stock Present an Opportunity via Teams Monetization?

Microsoft MSFT is reshaping how it charges for Teams, and the shift carries real implications for the stock. Effective April 1, 2026, the company moved a broad set of previously Premium-only features, including town hall and webinar tools, streaming chat, real-time event insights and immersive 3D events, into the base Teams Enterprise license, while narrowing Teams Premium to a smaller set of security, branding and AI-driven capabilities still priced at $10 per user per month. To offset lost Premium revenues from smaller events, Microsoft introduced Attendee Capacity Pack licenses, letting organizations scale events up to 100,000 participants without full per-seat licensing, alongside a new Teams Shared Space license tied to physical desks rather than users. Teams Live Events will be fully retired by June 30, 2026, pushing remaining customers toward the new unified events framework.



These product changes sit against a backdrop of solid underlying performance. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, ended March 31, Microsoft's Productivity and Business Processes segment, which houses Teams and Microsoft 365 Commercial, grew revenues by $5.1 billion, or 17%, with Microsoft 365 Commercial cloud revenues up 19% on higher revenue per user driven by E5 and Copilot adoption. Total company revenues reached $82.9 billion, up 18%. For the fourth quarter, Microsoft guided to Commercial cloud growth of 15% to 16% in constant currency on an adjusted basis, with sequential increases in net paid seat adds expected to lift ARPU further.



The bet is that broader feature access drives seat expansion and stickiness even as some Premium seats get trimmed at renewal, a trade-off management has not fully quantified. The coming renewal cycles, combined with reported net paid seat adds and ARPU trends in subsequent quarters, will offer the clearest read on how the restructured Teams pricing model is translating into actual monetization for Microsoft's Productivity and Business Processes segment.

How Zoom and Salesforce Approach Collaboration Monetization

Microsoft's Teams repackaging invites comparison with how Zoom Communications ZM and Salesforce CRM monetize collaboration tools. Zoom continues to lean on tiered per-seat plans alongside add-ons like Zoom Phone and AI Companion, rather than folding premium features into lower tiers the way Microsoft has done with Teams Enterprise. Salesforce, through Slack, similarly maintains distinct paid tiers rather than broadly redistributing premium capabilities. Compared with Zoom and Salesforce, Microsoft's move to widen base-tier access while narrowing Premium reflects a different monetization philosophy, one that Zoom and Salesforce have so far not mirrored in their own collaboration product lines.

MSFT’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

MSFT shares have lost 15.3% in the past six-month period compared with the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s decline of 19.8%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector has appreciated 14.1% in the same time frame.

MSFT’s 6-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, MSFT stock appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 19.82X, higher than the industry’s 18.95X. MSFT has a Value Score of C.

MSFT’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.33 per share. The estimate indicates 27.05% year-over-year growth.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Microsoft currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.