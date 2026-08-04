Does IBKR's 8.6% Monthly Decline Present a Buying Opportunity?

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group IBKR have lost 8.6% over the past month. It underperformed the S&P 500 Index and the industry. The pullback appears to reflect profit-taking, elevated valuation, interest-rate concerns and a sequential moderation in trading activity rather than any meaningful deterioration in the company’s long-term fundamentals.



Compared with two of its closest peers, Robinhood Markets HOOD and Charles Schwab SCHW, IBKR has outperformed Robinhood during the period but lagged Schwab.

One-Month Price Performance





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The key question now is whether the recent share-price weakness in Interactive Brokers presents a buying opportunity or warrants a wait-and-watch approach. Let’s find out.

IBKR’s Product Diversification Efforts

Interactive Brokers continues to add features that widen its addressable client base and deepen wallet share. The company has added nine new tokens for trading through Zero Hash and three new tokens through Paxos, while introducing the ability to transfer funds to external wallets via stablecoin. It also launched a unified screen for trading prediction-market contracts across Kalshi, CME and ForecastEx, along with AI integrations with Anthropic’s Claude, OpenAI’s ChatGPT and xAI’s Grok for account navigation, research and trade preparation.



It also launched CBOE binary-options trading and received preliminary conditional approval for a U.S. national trust bank charter, which is expected to support direct custody services for mutual fund and ETF clients. Further, enhancements to its Hedge Fund Marketplace have simplified fund discovery and investment while improving engagement through portfolio-manager video presentations.



These launches build on additions such as stablecoin funding, Coinbase Derivatives access and the Connections discovery feature, and complement tools like Ask IBKR and AI News Summaries. Together, these initiatives support client retention, broaden fee-generating opportunities and reduce reliance on any single product line amid intense competition. Reflecting growing global platform usage, overnight trading volumes nearly tripled year over year to 10.9 million trades in the second quarter from 3.8 million.

nteractive Brokers’ Technological Excellence Drives Growth

Interactive Brokers’ technological superiority is one of its strongest aspects. The company processes trades in stocks, digital assets, futures, options and forex on more than 160 exchanges across several countries and currencies. Unlike many of its peers, IBKR has a very low level of compensation expenses relative to net revenues. This helps the company generate solid growth.



Since its inception, Interactive Brokers has focused on proprietary software that automates broker-dealer functions. This has supported a steady rise in revenues over time, with total net revenues witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8% over 2020-2025, driven by interest income, commissions and business expansion efforts. The momentum continued in the first half of 2026, and recent operating metrics show sustained engagement.



Net revenues are expected to keep improving, driven by the company's solid Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) numbers and a robust trading backdrop. This anchors the forward view to sustained engagement on the platform. The company’s technological superiority, combined with easier regulations to improve product velocity, will likely support its net revenues through higher client acquisitions.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBKR’s 2026 and 2027 revenues is $7.26 billion and $8.23 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 18% and 13.3%, respectively.

Sales Estimates





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Interactive Brokers’ Global Presence

Interactive Brokers continues to scale its international platform to capture rising cross-border investing and wealth creation in emerging markets. During the second quarter, the company expanded its global and product reach by becoming the first electronic broker to offer access to both the Korea Stock Exchange and Nextrade, introducing cryptocurrency trading across Europe and providing eligible U.K. and European retail clients with access to the SpaceX IPO.



In 2025, IBKR expandedglobal marketaccess by enabling eligible clients outside Brazil to trade Brazilian equities on B3 and by adding UAE equities through the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market. It also broadened access to Bursa Malaysia and continues pursuing growth in Taiwan, Mexico and India. It is the first SFC-licensed securities broker approved to allow retail clients to trade cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong.



A wider geographic and product footprint supports sustained account growth and helps diversify client activity across regions.

IBKR’s Efficient Capital Distributions

Interactive Brokers has a long record of dividend payments and has increased its payout in recent years. In April 2026, it announced a 9.4% hike in the dividend, following a 28% rise in 2025 and a 150% jump in 2024. Over the past five years, the company has hiked its dividend three times, with an annualized growth rate of 39.6%. It has a dividend payout ratio of 14%.



The June 2025 four-for-one stock split improved accessibility without changing fundamentals.



The company uses insignificant debt to finance its operations and ended the second quarter with substantial liquidity levels. This supports ongoing platform investment and regulatory requirements while still returning cash to shareholders over time.

Analyzing IBKR’s Earnings Estimates & Valuation

Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Interactive Brokers’ 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised upward to $2.69 and $3.17, respectively. This indicates year-over-year growth rates of 22.8% for 2026 and 18% for 2027.

Earnings Estimates





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In terms of valuation, the IBKR stock looks expensive compared with the industry. The stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings (P/E) of 29.49X, which is above the industry’s 13.92X.

P/E F12M





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Looking at its peers, Robinhood has a forward 12-month P/E of 38.01X and Schwab is currently trading at a P/E of 14.57X. Thus, Interactive Brokers is trading at a premium compared with Schwab but it is relatively inexpensive compared with Robinhood.

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Interactive Brokers Stock?

IBKR’s expanding product suite, AI-enabled tools,global marketaccess and rising overnight trading activity support continued client growth and revenue diversification. Its technology-driven model, low compensation burden, strong balance sheet and upward earnings revisions further strengthen the investment case.



Although the stock trades at a premium and remains sensitive to rates and elevated expenses, its revenues and earnings are expected to grow at double-digit rates through 2027. Hence, investors may consider buying the dip before renewed momentum pushes the shares higher.



At present, IBKR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.