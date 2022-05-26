Does Direct Indexing Make Sense for You?

Charles Schwab, Vanguard, Fidelity, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, and others are all launching direct indexing products and trying to rapidly spread the word, but are they actually right for as many people as they are targeting? They promise to be customizable, generate tax alpha, and are professionally managed. The most significant edge is definitely tax advantage, but its benefits hardly offset the energy and expense for the average consumer. However, for more wealthy individuals with large amounts of capital gains, it could be worth it. Specifically for very high short-term gains which are generated from hedge funds as an example. Here direct indexing has its most significant benefit.

Finsum: While companies are racing to create smaller minimums chances are the tax effect might not matter for those individuals, particularly with their lower flexibility, but for higher net worth clients it could be worth it.

