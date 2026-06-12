Does Albemarle's Premium Valuation Justify Buying the Stock Now?

Albemarle Corporation ALB is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.05, well above the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry’s 0.95. It is also trading at a premium to its peers, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM and Rio Tinto Group RIO. Albemarle currently has a Value Score of C. Sociedad Quimica and Rio Tinto have a Value Score of B and A, respectively.

ALB’s P/S F12M Vs. Industry, SQM and RIO

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ALB’s shares have rallied 161.9% in the past year, thanks to the strength in its Energy Storage segment and an uptick in lithium prices. ALB has outperformed the industry’s rise of 4.4% and the S&P 500’s increase of 25.2%.

ALB’s One-year Price Performance

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ALB stock broke below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) on May 15, 2026. It is currently trading above its 200-day SMA, suggesting a long-term uptrend. Following a golden crossover on Sept. 3, 2025, the 50-day SMA is reading higher than the 200-day SMA, indicating a bullish trend.

Albemarle Trades Below 50-Day SMA

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Let’s take a look at ALB’s fundamentals to analyze the stock better.

Growing Lithium Demand, Productivity & Higher Prices Aid ALB

Albemarle is well-placed to gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The market for lithium batteries and energy storage remains strong, especially for electric vehicles (EVs), offering significant opportunities for the company to develop innovative products and expand capacity. Lithium demand is expected to grow on the back of significant global EV penetration.



ALB expects lithium demand to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-20% from 2025 to 2030. Stationary storage is expected to be a significant driver for lithium demand along with EVs. Albemarle expects demand to grow roughly 15-40% this year. Demand indicators stayed positive in the first quarter of 2026, with global Energy Storage Systems production rising 117% year over year.



The company is strategically executing its projects aimed at boosting its global lithium conversion capacity. It remains focused on investing in high-return projects to drive productivity. Healthy customer demand, capacity expansion and plant productivity improvements are supporting its volumes. ALB saw higher sales volumes (up 14% year over year) in its Energy Storage unit in the first quarter on the strength of its integrated conversion facilities.

The Salar yield improvement project in Chile has achieved a 50% operating rate, and the ramp-up continues to deliver encouraging outcomes. ALB has started the environmental permitting process for a commercial direct lithium extraction project at Salar de Atacama. The ramp-up at the Meishan lithium conversion facility in China is also progressing ahead of schedule.



Albemarle is taking aggressive cost-saving and productivity actions. The company delivered roughly $450 million in cost and productivity improvements for full-year 2025, having surpassed its initial target of $300-$400 million. It expects additional cost and productivity improvements of $100-$150 million in 2026, with $40 million already delivered this year. ALB is taking actions to maintain its competitive position, including the initiation of a comprehensive review of cost and operating structure, optimization of the conversion network and reduction of capital expenditure.



Higher lithium prices, driven by strong demand from EVs and energy storage systems, along with supply disruptions due to recent supply reductions in China, are expected to aid ALB’s performance. Lithium prices have rebounded from the trough levels seen in 2025, supported by tightening supply and strong demand in China and globally. Albemarle’s first-quarter earnings and sales topped estimates as higher lithium prices and volumes lifted results.

ALB’s Strong Financial Health Supports Capital Allocation

Albemarle remains committed to driving shareholder value by leveraging healthy cash flows and strong liquidity. Its operating cash flow was around $1.3 billion in 2025, up roughly 86% from the prior-year period. At the end of the first quarter, ALB had liquidity of around $2.7 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of around $1.1 billion. ALB generated an operating cash flow of $346 million and free cash flow of $248 million in the quarter.



The company paid down $1.3 billion of outstanding debt in March 2026, reducing annual interest expense by roughly $60 million. This followed the successful divestments of the controlling stake in Ketjen and its 50% interest in the Eurecat joint venture, which together generated $670 million in pre-tax proceeds.

The company remains focused on maintaining its dividend payout. It has raised its quarterly dividend for the 30th straight year.

ALB offers a dividend yield of 1.1% at the current stock price. Sociedad Quimica and Rio Tinto, have a dividend yield of 3.6% and 5.1%, respectively.

ALB’s Earnings Estimates Northbound

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 for ALB has been revised upward over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for second-quarter 2026 has been going up over the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $12.39, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 1,668.4%. Earnings are expected to increase roughly 2,700% in the second quarter.

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How Should Investors Play ALB Stock?

Albemarle is gaining from increased lithium volumes, supported by project ramp-ups, ongoing efforts to expand its global lithium conversion capacity and productivity improvement initiatives. The company remains well-positioned to benefit from the long-term expansion of the battery-grade lithium market, driven by the accelerating adoption of EVs worldwide. Favorable lithium pricing, backed by strong demand and constrained supply, further strengthens its outlook.



Robust growth prospects and rising earnings estimates are some other positives. Although ALB trades at a premium valuation, its strong fundamentals and earnings growth potential justify the higher multiple. We advise investors to bet on this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock now, as it has solid growth prospects.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.