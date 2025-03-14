DocuSign Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $99.25, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Experiencing a 2.22% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $101.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DocuSign by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Neutral $100.00 $100.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $98.00 $112.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $75.00 $70.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $124.00 $124.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DocuSign. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DocuSign compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for DocuSign's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into DocuSign's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About DocuSign

Docusign offers Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its initial public offering in May 2018.

DocuSign's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, DocuSign showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.77% as of 31 October, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: DocuSign's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DocuSign's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): DocuSign's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, DocuSign adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

