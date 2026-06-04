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Docusign Q1 Profit Rises As Revenues Gain 9%

June 04, 2026 — 04:56 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Docusign, Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported higher first-quarter earnings as revenues grew.

Net income rose to $78.2 million, or $0.40 per share, compared with $72.1 million, or $0.34 per share, in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.09 per share, up from $0.90 per share last year.

For the quarter, revenue increased 8.7% to $830.2 million from $763.7 million a year earlier.

For the second quarter, Docusign expects revenue of $865 million to $869 million. For fiscal 2027, Docusign forecasts revenue of $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion, representing approximately 9% year-over-year growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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