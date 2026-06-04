Docusign Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) reported 9% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and said adoption of its AI-native Intelligent Agreement Management platform, or IAM, continued to expand across its customer base.

CEO Allan Thygesen said on the company’searnings callthat Docusign began the fiscal year with “continued strong demand” for IAM, which he described as the company’s AI-native platform for managing agreements across enterprises. Thygesen said 40,000 companies have invested in IAM, and the platform generated 12.6% of total company annual recurring revenue, up from 10.8% in the prior quarter.

For the quarter, revenue was $830 million, up 9% from a year earlier. CFO Blake Grayson said foreign exchange rates provided an approximately 1.6 percentage point benefit. International revenue represented 31% of total revenue.

Non-GAAP operating income was $266 million, up 18% year-over-year, while non-GAAP operating margin reached 32.0%, compared with 29.5% in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $289 million, representing a 35% margin. Docusign repurchased $318 million of stock during the quarter, which Grayson said was the largest quarterly repurchase in the company’s history.

IAM becomes larger share of recurring revenue

Thygesen said Docusign’s strategy for fiscal 2027 centers on two priorities: delivering end-to-end agreement workflows for customers and expanding the company’s AI, data and orchestration advantages. He said customers are increasingly recognizing the value of a unified AI agreement platform rather than “isolated department-level point products.”

Grayson said IAM slightly outperformed the company’s expectations in the quarter and that bookings grew faster year-over-year in North America Enterprise than in any other segment. The company remains on track for IAM to represent approximately 18% of total ARR at the end of fiscal 2027, which would put IAM at more than $600 million in ARR, according to Grayson.

Docusign also reiterated its expectation for total ARR growth of 8.25% to 8.75% in fiscal 2027, or 8.5% at the midpoint, reaching more than $3.5 billion by the end of the fiscal fourth quarter. Grayson said growth is expected to come from gross new bookings, primarily from new and expanding IAM customers, as well as improvements in gross retention.

AI products and partnerships highlighted

Thygesen pointed to a series of product announcements and partnerships introduced at Docusign’s Momentum customer event. The company launched legal-specific contract assistants and agents designed to triage, review and move documents toward closing, using knowledge of a company’s past negotiations and internal policies.

Docusign also expanded integrations with several AI and legal technology providers. Thygesen cited a deeper partnership with Anthropic that integrates IAM with Claude’s legal tools, as well as integrations with Harvey, Legora and CoCounsel Legal by Thomson Reuters. In procurement, Docusign partnered with Coupa, while its IAM for HR product connects Workday and Greenhouse to the platform. The company also announced Slack integration through its Salesforce partnership and payments integration through Stripe.

Thygesen said Docusign’s AI engine, Iris, combines frontier large language model capabilities with Docusign’s agreement data and workflow expertise. He said hundreds of millions of consented private agreements have been ingested into IAM, with millions more added each week. He also said Docusign believes it can achieve up to a 15 percentage point improvement in precision and recall compared with models trained on public contract data, while reducing AI processing costs by more than 50 times compared with direct prompts on large language models.

The company introduced pre-built agents in Iris, custom agents through Docusign Agent Studio and third-party agent connections through its MCP server to Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini and OpenAI ChatGPT. Thygesen said there had been “unprecedented” inbound interest in the MCP connector beta, with thousands of people signing up.

Customer and operating metrics improve

Grayson said dollar net retention for direct customers was above 102%, improving by more than one percentage point from the first quarter of fiscal 2026. He said the metric has improved sequentially for seven consecutive quarters, supported by retention gains and IAM adoption.

Total customer growth remained at 9% year-over-year, with Docusign approaching 1.9 million total customers. Grayson said envelope sends continued to grow year-over-year, while consumption rose to multiyear highs across most tracked customer segments and verticals.

The number of customers spending more than $300,000 in annual contract value rose to 1,258, up 12% year-over-year. Grayson said it was the first time in three years that this metric delivered double-digit growth, and he cited early positive IAM adoption trends among larger customers.

Thygesen also highlighted customer examples. Experian partnered with Docusign to improve seller productivity and speed client contract cycles, while HSBC introduced IAM to digitize and simplify its credit lending process. Crete United reduced contract negotiation times by 80% and improved deal execution speed by 90% using AI-assisted review, according to Thygesen. Milky Moo, a milkshake franchisor with more than 800 stores in Brazil, used Docusign AI to track renewals and saved more than 1,000 hours of manual work last year.

Guidance and capital allocation

For the second quarter, Docusign expects revenue of $865 million to $869 million, representing 8% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. For fiscal 2027, the company expects revenue of $3.490 billion to $3.502 billion, or 9% growth at the midpoint.

Docusign guided for non-GAAP gross margin of 81.5% to 81.7% in the second quarter and 81.5% to 82.0% for the full fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 29.7% to 30.2% in the second quarter and 30.5% to 31.0% for fiscal 2027, an increase of 0.5 percentage points at the midpoint compared with prior guidance.

Grayson said the company ended the quarter with approximately $1 billion of cash, equivalents and investments, and no debt. After the first-quarter repurchases, Docusign had $2.4 billion remaining under its buyback authorization. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding fell 8% year-over-year to 196.5 million.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.09, up from $0.90 a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.40, compared with $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

Docusign also announced that Graham Sheldon joined as chief product officer after serving as chief product officer at UiPath and previously spending more than 20 years at Microsoft. Thygesen thanked outgoing Chief Product Officer Dmitri Krakovsky for his role in building IAM’s foundation.

About Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company's flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign's Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign's platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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