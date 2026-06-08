Docusign Declines 7.2% Since Beating Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Docusign DOCU reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2027 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by continued adoption of its Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform and solid profitability.

The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9% and increased 21.1% year over year. Revenues of $830.2 million surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.7% and rose 8.7% year over year.

However, the better-than-expected results failed to impress the market, as the stock has declined 7.2% since the earnings release on June 4, due to skepticism among shareholders.

Docusign Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Docusign Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Docusign Inc. Quote

DOCU Sees Broad-Based Revenue Growth

First-quarter revenues reached $830.2 million, driven by steady customer demand and approximately 1.6 percentage points of favorable foreign-exchange impact. International markets remained an important growth driver, with overseas operations accounting for 31% of total revenues.

Management noted that customer activity remained healthy across the business. Total customer count approached 1.9 million, while envelope volume continued to grow year over year. Consumption trends improved across most customer segments and vertical markets, supporting management’s confidence in accelerating annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth during fiscal 2027.

Docusign Gains Traction With IAM Platform

IAM continued emerging as Docusign’s primary growth initiative. The company reported that 40,000 customers invested in the platform and IAM bookings in North American enterprise accounts grew faster than in any other customer segment during this quarter.

The company expanded the platform’s capabilities through new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered offerings under its Iris agreement AI engine. New contract review agents, workflow automation tools and integrations with platforms such as Anthropic Claude, OpenAI ChatGPT, Salesforce, Coupa and Thomson Reuters are intended to deepen customer engagement and strengthen Docusign’s competitive position in agreement management.

A notable highlight was IAM’s growing contribution to the business in this quarter. The platform represented 12.6% of total ARR, up from 10.8% at the end of the prior quarter, reflecting rising customer adoption.

DOCU Delivers Strong Profitability

Profitability remained a key strength. Non-GAAP operating income rose 18% year over year to $266 million, while operating margin expanded 250 basis points to 32%. Results benefited from higher revenues, disciplined spending, increased capitalization of development costs and an insurance-related legal reimbursement.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 81.5% compared with 82.3% in the year-earlier period. Although cloud migration investments continued to pressure margins modestly, results came in ahead of management’s expectations.

Docusign Generates Robust Cash Flow

The company continued to generate strong cash flow. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $321.7 million compared with $251.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Free cash flow increased to $289.4 million from $227.8 million a year earlier.

Docusign ended the quarter with approximately $1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments with no debt. The company repurchased $317.5 million of stock during the quarter, marking the largest quarterly buyback in its history. Management indicated that capital returns remain a priority, with $2.4 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization at quarter-end.

DOCU Raises Confidence With Fiscal 2027 Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2027, Docusign expects revenues to be between $865 million and $869 million, with the midpoint of $867 million being above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $866.4 million. The company projects non-GAAP gross margin of 81.5% to 81.7% and non-GAAP operating margin of 29.7% to 30.2%.

For fiscal 2027, management reaffirmed revenue guidance of $3.49-$3.502 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.49 billion. DOCU expects ARR growth to be in the range of 8.25% to 8.75%. IAM is projected to represent approximately 18% of total ARR by year-end, implying more than $600 million in ARR from the platform. The company also raised its full-year non-GAAP operating margin outlook to 30.5-31.0%, underscoring confidence in growth and operating efficiency.

Currently, Docusign carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Accenture plc ACN reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

ACN’s earnings were $2.93 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. The metric increased 3.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $18 billion topped the consensus estimate by 1.2% and rose 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with earnings and revenues outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

ADP’s earnings per share of $3.37 beat the consensus estimate by 2.7% and increased 10.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5.94 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.4% and grew 7% on a year-over-year basis.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.