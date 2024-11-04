Doctor Care Anywhere Appoints New Director with Significant Holdings

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 sh (AU:DOC) has released an update.

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC has announced the appointment of Matthew Addison as a director, effective October 29, 2024. Addison holds interests in 3.5 million options over the company’s ordinary shares and convertible loan notes that could be converted into shares. This move could potentially influence the company’s strategic direction and market perception.

