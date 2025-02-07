$DOCS stock is up 36% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DOCS stock has now risen 36% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $460,554,279 of trading volume.

$DOCS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DOCS:

$DOCS insiders have traded $DOCS stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANNA BRYSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $7,970,135 .

. TIMOTHY S CABRAL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 75,544 shares for an estimated $3,184,528 .

. KIRA SCHERER WAMPLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $195,675.

$DOCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 198 institutional investors add shares of $DOCS stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DOCS Government Contracts

We have seen $125,088 of award payments to $DOCS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

