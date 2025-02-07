$DOCS stock is up 36% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DOCS stock has now risen 36% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $460,554,279 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DOCS:
$DOCS Insider Trading Activity
$DOCS insiders have traded $DOCS stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANNA BRYSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $7,970,135.
- TIMOTHY S CABRAL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 75,544 shares for an estimated $3,184,528.
- KIRA SCHERER WAMPLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $195,675.
$DOCS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 198 institutional investors add shares of $DOCS stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,801,121 shares (+101.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $78,474,841
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 1,605,342 shares (+25.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,944,750
- FMR LLC added 1,598,602 shares (+30.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,651,089
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,587,229 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,155,567
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 1,238,080 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,943,145
- SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL) added 973,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,424,109
- EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD HOLDING S.A. removed 785,821 shares (-43.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,238,220
$DOCS Government Contracts
We have seen $125,088 of award payments to $DOCS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PAO'S CONTRACT FOR ONLINE PHYSICIAN ONLY JOB BOARD CAREER LINK THAT CONNECTS EMPLOYERS AND JOBSEEKERS IN TH...: $51,800
- AMION SERVICES: $40,000
- AMION ENTERPRISE LICENSE SUBSCRIPTION - PALO ALTO VAMC: $17,101
- LICENSES: $11,000
- AMION ENTERPRISE LICENSES WITH USER SUPPORT SERVICES: $5,187
