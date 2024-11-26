DocGo announces new contract for ambulance transport services in North Texas

DocGo (DCGO) announced a new contract for ambulance transport services with one of the largest health and hospital systems in North Texas. Under this contract, DocGo’s subsidiary EMS Direct is providing Basic Life Support, Advanced Life Support, and Critical Care transportation services to Fort Worth facilities. This agreement was signed and operationalized in less than 90 days – underscoring DocGo’s agility and responsiveness to the healthcare system’s needs.
