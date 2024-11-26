News & Insights

Stocks
DCGO

DocGo announces new contract for ambulance transport services in North Texas

November 26, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

DocGo (DCGO) announced a new contract for ambulance transport services with one of the largest health and hospital systems in North Texas. Under this contract, DocGo’s subsidiary EMS Direct is providing Basic Life Support, Advanced Life Support, and Critical Care transportation services to Fort Worth facilities. This agreement was signed and operationalized in less than 90 days – underscoring DocGo’s agility and responsiveness to the healthcare system’s needs.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DCGO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DCGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.