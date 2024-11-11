Do Wall Street Analysts Like Las Vegas Sands Stock?

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS ) is a leading global developer and operator of world-class integrated resorts with a market cap of $36.5 billion . Las Vegas Sands offers premier hospitality, entertainment, and gaming experiences across its expansive Asian and American properties, serving millions of guests annually.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands have significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. LVS has gained 4.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied nearly 36.8% . In 2024, the stock is up 2.4%, compared to the SPX’s 25.7% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, LVS has significantly underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLY ). The stock has lagged behind the exchange-traded fund’s 20.3% returns on a YTD basis and 33% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Las Vegas Sands has underperformed the broader market and its peers due to a combination of factors, including increased gaming industry competition and a slowdown in the global economy. Additionally, concerns about regulatory changes and the impact of tariffs on international markets have also weighed on the company's performance.

Las Vegas Sands shares plunged 1.4% on Oct. 23 after reporting Q3 earnings. The company’s EPS of $0.44 missed the expectations of $0.55. Also, its revenue declined 4% year-over-year to $2.68 billion, missing the consensus estimates of $2.79 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect LVS’ EPS to grow 23.3% to $2.33 . The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It missed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while beating on one other occasion.

Among the 15 analysts covering LVS stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 11 suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 24, Steven Wieczynski from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a “ Buy ” rating on Las Vegas Sands with a price target of $64, implying a potential upside of 27% from current levels.

The mean price target of $58.41 represents a 15.9% premium to LVS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $64.50 suggests an upside potential of 28%.

