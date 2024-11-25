News & Insights

Stocks

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Church & Dwight Stock?

November 25, 2024 — 05:59 am EST

Written by Sristi Jayaswal for Barchart ->

New Jersey-based Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD), with a market cap of $27.4 billion, is a powerhouse in household and personal care, blending innovation with everyday essentials. Known for its iconic ARM & HAMMER baking soda, it dominates everything from laundry detergents to cat litter and cleaning products.

With brands like TROJAN, OXICLEAN, and WATERPIK under its belt, Church & Dwight is a staple in homes worldwide. Beyond consumer products, it also tackles specialty markets, fueling productivity in agriculture and livestock. Tough, versatile, and ever-expanding.

Shares of Church & Dwight have jumped 18.9% over the past 52 weeks and 18.3% on a YTD basis - a solid performance - but trailing behind the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which rallied 31% over the past year and returned 25.2% in 2024.

However, zooming in further, CHD outshines the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP16.7% gains over the past year and 13.6% returns on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com

Church & Dwight might be lagging behind the broader market, but its resilience is noteworthy. Despite facing challenges like a lofty valuation and slower growth in key brands such as Therabreath and Hero, the company has managed to outperform its industry peers. The gummy vitamin segment, a key area of struggle, has faced declining consumption, and the U.S. consumer market’s slowing pace adds to the headwinds.

Still, Church & Dwight is finding its footing. While growth may have slowed, operational improvements are evident, and the company’s Q3 earnings report is a testament to its potential. On Nov. 1, CHD stock jumped 4.8% after the stronger-than-expected earnings release. Revenue of $1.5 billion marked a 3.8% year-over-year increase, and non-GAAP earnings rose 6.8% to $0.79 per share - 16.2% ahead of forecasts.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Church & Dwight’s adjusted EPS to climb 8.8% to $3.45. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering CHD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, 11 “Holds,” and three “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

While the overall configuration has remained relatively stable, the stock recently garnered a "Strong Buy" rating over the past three months, marking a new bullish undertone.

After Church & Dwight's Q3 report, the stock faced mixed reactions. On Nov. 4, Deutsche Bank (DB) raised the price target to $115 from $114, sticking with a "Buy" rating, praising the company’s resilience after a solid Q3.

But just a day later, Barclays (BCS) took a different stance, lowering the target to $85 from $86, keeping the "Underweight" rating. The brokerage firm pointed to more cautious near-term trends for Church and Dwight despite its strong performance.

Although the stock currently trades at a premium to the mean price target of $108.24, the Street-high target price of $124 suggests the stock could rally as much as 10.8%.

On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCS
XLP
CHD
DB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.