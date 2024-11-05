Church & Dwight price target lowered to $85 from $86 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Church & Dwight to $85 from $86 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. Church and Dwight struck a more positive tone regarding nearer-term trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
