Church & Dwight price target lowered to $85 from $86 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Church & Dwight to $85 from $86 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. Church and Dwight struck a more positive tone regarding nearer-term trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CHD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.