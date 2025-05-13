Do Wall Street Analysts Like Campbell's Stock?

With a market cap of $10.5 billion, The Campbell's Company (CPB) manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. Founded in 1869, the Camden, New Jersey-based company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments.

The company has underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. CPB’s stock prices have declined 21.8% over the past 52 weeks and 14.2% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.9% over the past year and plummeted marginally on a YTD basis.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, CPB has also underperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 4.4% surge over the past 52 weeks and its 3.1% surge this year.

Shares of CPB fell 2.9% on Mar. 5 following the release of its Q2 earnings. The company announced revenue of $2.7 billion, which missed expectations. Organic sales declined 2% in the quarter, raising concerns about the strength of its core business. However, the company’s EPS of $0.74 surpassed the Street’s estimates by 1.4%.

For the current year ending in July, analysts predict CPB’s EPS will decline 2.9% year over year to $2.99. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, 10 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sells.”

The configuration is less bullish than three months ago, when five analysts gave it a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 23, UBS Group AG (UBS) analyst Peter Grom initiated coverage of Campbell's with a “Sell” recommendation and set the price target at $36.

CPB’s mean price target of $41.21 indicates a premium of 14.7% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $48 suggests an impressive 33.6% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.