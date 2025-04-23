UBS Initiates Coverage of Campbell's (CPB) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Campbell's (NasdaqGS:CPB) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.69% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Campbell's is $43.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $64.40. The average price target represents an increase of 15.69% from its latest reported closing price of $37.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Campbell's is 9,471MM, a decrease of 6.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Campbell's. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPB is 0.16%, an increase of 3.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.81% to 202,190K shares. The put/call ratio of CPB is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 9,247K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,716K shares , representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 2.98% over the last quarter.

MOAT - VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF holds 8,525K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,268K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 6,925K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,890K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 5.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,004K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,162K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 17.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,323K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,266K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 17.13% over the last quarter.

Campbell Soup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Campbell is driven and inspired by our purpose, 'Real food that matters for life's moments.' For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the FTSE4Good Index.

