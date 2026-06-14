Do Most People Collect More From Social Security Than They Pay In?

Key Points

Social Security is generally considered an earned benefit.

Your benefits are usually based on average income in your 35 highest-earning years.

You do not necessarily have to claim benefits on your own work record.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Social Security is well known as an earned benefit. You pay into the system with every single paycheck you collect, and then you get benefits based on the income you earned (and paid Social Security tax on).

But the big question is, do you get your money's worth? In other words, do you get back what you pay into the system or more? Here's what you need to know.

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Do you get more from Social Security than you pay into the system?

If you're worried about whether you'll get back the contributions you make to Social Security, the good news is that the data shows you're most likely to.

This is true for everyone except very high earners, who generally receive benefits equal to a smaller share of their income because Social Security's benefit formula is progressive.

The Urban Institute analyzed the typical income and taxes paid by workers who turned 65 in 2025, based on average life expectancies. They found that at virtually all earnings levels, you're likely to receive more in benefits than you paid into Social Security.

The table shows the expected present value of lifetime Social Security benefits in 2025 dollars, assuming you retire at 65, work continuously from 22, have the average longevity, and that scheduled benefits will continue even after the Social Security trust fund assets are depleted. It does not include Medicare premiums or benefits.

Worker Type Social Security Benefits Social Security Taxes Net Gain/Loss Low-earning single male ($35,000) $251,000 $185,000 $66,000 Low-earning single female ($35,000) $278,000 $185,000 $93,000 Average-earning single male ($72,300) $414,000 $412,000 $2,000 Average-earning single female ($72,300) $460,000 $412,000 $48,000 High-earning single male ($115,700) $547,000 $659,000 −$112,000 High-earning single female ($115,700) $606,000 $659,000 −$53,000

Of course, the Urban Institute cautioned that you shouldn't use this data as a gauge of whether you're getting your money's worth out of the Social Security benefits program. That's because the system is pay-as-you-go, with the taxes current workers pay supporting today's beneficiaries.

Plus, it makes sense that you should get back more than you put in, because you could have invested this money in retirement plans over the course of your career and earned returns that would support you in retirement -- if you hadn't paid it to the government in taxes.

Spousal and survivor benefits also mean many retirees get much more than they paid in

There's also another group that often gets back much more money from Social Security than they invested: those receiving spousal or survivor benefits on a spouse's work record.

These benefits can be available to you even if you didn't qualify for Social Security on your own because you never paid Social Security taxes or worked for too few years. Spousal benefits equal as much as 50% of the primary earner's standard benefit, and survivor benefits equal as much as the primary earner's benefit, with the addition of any delayed retirement credits due to the primary earner.

These benefits provide important income for those who may have given up their careers to serve in a caregiving role or for other reasons, and they ensure they can have a comfortable retirement as well.

So although there is reason to worry about Social Security's future, at least you are likely to get back more than the investment you made. And that's true whether you're getting benefits on your own work record or someone else's -- unless, of course, you're in the highest-earning groups.

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