Do Diversification and AI Strategy Power Lenovo's Long-Term Growth?

Lenovo Group LNVGY has delivered double-digit revenue growth over the past two fiscal years, supported by a recovery in enterprise IT spending and rising demand for AI-enabled devices. While the company remains one of the world's largest PC manufacturers, its evolution into a diversified technology provider is strengthening its long-term growth prospects. Despite challenges from tariffs, higher component costs and geopolitical uncertainties, Lenovo posted strong double-digit revenue growth across all business segments in the last fiscal year.



The Intelligent Devices Group, which includes PCs, tablets, smartphones and workstations, remains the company's largest revenue contributor. The emergence of AI PCs is expected to drive a multi-year device replacement cycle as enterprises and consumers upgrade to systems capable of running AI applications locally. Lenovo's global manufacturing footprint, strong commercial customer relationships and leadership in enterprise PCs position it well to benefit from this trend.



The Infrastructure Solutions Group is becoming an increasingly important growth driver as AI adoption fuels demand for GPU servers, edge computing, storage and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Strategic investments in AI-optimized servers and partnerships with NVIDIA, Intel, AMD and hyperscale cloud providers strengthen Lenovo's position in this rapidly expanding market.



Meanwhile, the Solutions and Services Group continues to enhance earnings quality through recurring, higher-margin revenues from device management, cloud, cybersecurity and AI consulting services. As subscription-based IT spending rises, SSG is expected to outpace hardware growth while supporting margin expansion.



Backed by AI infrastructure investments, expanding services and opportunities in underpenetrated emerging markets, Lenovo is well-positioned for sustained long-term revenue growth.

What About LNVGY's Peers?

Dell Technologies DELL drove revenue growth by expanding its AI infrastructure, commercial PC portfolio, and enterprise solutions while deepening customer engagement globally. Dell strengthened its market position through innovation and strategic partnerships, enabling consistent business expansion. Dell continues to capture new opportunities across evolving technology markets.



HPQ Inc. HPQ delivered revenue growth by strengthening its personal systems and printing businesses, expanding premium offerings and advancing AI-enabled devices. HPQ enhanced customer value through innovation, operational discipline and strategic partnerships. HPQ continues to capitalize on evolving workplace and consumer technology demand across global markets.

LNVGY’s Price Performance

Shares of Lenovo Group have gained 165.1% year to date, outperforming the industry.



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LNVGY’s Expensive Valuation

LNVGY is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales multiple of 0.4, lower than the industry average of 8.82.



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Estimate Movement for LNVGY



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNVGY’s fiscal first and second -quarter 2027 earnings per share (EPS) witnessed no movement in the last 30 days. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings has moved 30.4% and 18.9% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts' optimism.



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The consensus estimate for LNVGY’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 revenues and earnings indicates year-over-year increases.



Lenovo stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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