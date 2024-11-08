DNO ASA to List USD 400M Bonds on Oslo Exchange

DNO ASA (GB:0MHP) has released an update.

DNO ASA has received approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway for the listing of its 9.25% USD 400 million senior unsecured callable bonds on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Trading of these bonds is set to begin on November 8, 2024. This move is part of DNO’s ongoing activities in the oil and gas sector across various global regions.

