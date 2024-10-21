DNB Bank To Acquire Carnegie Holding AB - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DNB Bank ASA has entered into an agreement to acquire all the shares of Carnegie Holding AB, from Altor and the minority shareholders for a total consideration of approximately 12 billion Swedish kronor. Carnegie Holding AB is the parent company of the Carnegie Group, an investment bank and asset manager in the Nordics. DNB Markets will be globally renamed DNB Carnegie.

Carnegie's net income contribution to DNB before synergies and other transaction benefits is projected to be in excess of 1 billion kronor from 2025 onwards. The deal is expected to be accretive to DNB Group and generate a return on invested capital in excess of 15 percent on a fully integrated basis.

