News & Insights

Markets
DNBBF

DNB Bank To Acquire Carnegie Holding AB - Quick Facts

October 21, 2024 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - DNB Bank ASA has entered into an agreement to acquire all the shares of Carnegie Holding AB, from Altor and the minority shareholders for a total consideration of approximately 12 billion Swedish kronor. Carnegie Holding AB is the parent company of the Carnegie Group, an investment bank and asset manager in the Nordics. DNB Markets will be globally renamed DNB Carnegie.

Carnegie's net income contribution to DNB before synergies and other transaction benefits is projected to be in excess of 1 billion kronor from 2025 onwards. The deal is expected to be accretive to DNB Group and generate a return on invested capital in excess of 15 percent on a fully integrated basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DNBBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.