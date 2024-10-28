DMG Blockchain Expands with Reactor.xyz Acquisition

DMG Blockchain Solutions (TSE:DMGI) has released an update.

DMG Blockchain Solutions has acquired Reactor.xyz to enhance its hashrate contract offerings, providing a more efficient way for Bitcoin miners to sell their hashrate. This move is part of DMG’s strategy to build a carbon-neutral Bitcoin ecosystem, offering buyers access to a larger supply of carbon-neutral hashrate.

