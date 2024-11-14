DMC Mining Extends Public Offer Amid Guinea Licensing Delays

DMC Mining Ltd. (AU:DMM) has released an update.

DMC Mining Ltd. has announced an extension for its public share offer deadline to February 7, 2025, due to delays in acquiring exploration licenses in Guinea. The company is optimistic about resuming the licensing process soon, as the Guinean government finalizes updates to its mining title system. Additionally, DMC has received a waiver from ASX to issue certain securities post their general meeting, further facilitating its strategic moves.

