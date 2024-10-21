DMC Global Revises Q3 Guidance Amidst Strategic Changes

The latest update is out from DMC Global ( (BOOM) ).

DMC Global has revised its third-quarter financial guidance, anticipating sales of $152 million, down from previous estimates, due to weaker performance in its Arcadia and DynaEnergetics divisions. The company also announced a significant $142 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to its acquisition of Arcadia, reflecting current market challenges. Despite these setbacks, DMC remains optimistic about future improvements, focusing on strategic internal developments and governance changes to enhance stability and shareholder value.

Learn more about BOOM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.