News & Insights

Stocks

DMC Global Revises Q3 Guidance Amidst Strategic Changes

October 21, 2024 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from DMC Global ( (BOOM) ).

DMC Global has revised its third-quarter financial guidance, anticipating sales of $152 million, down from previous estimates, due to weaker performance in its Arcadia and DynaEnergetics divisions. The company also announced a significant $142 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to its acquisition of Arcadia, reflecting current market challenges. Despite these setbacks, DMC remains optimistic about future improvements, focusing on strategic internal developments and governance changes to enhance stability and shareholder value.

Learn more about BOOM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BOOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.