Is DLTR Stock a Buy as Earnings Rise but Risks Keep Valuation in Check

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR offers a more interesting setup after stronger earnings, higher guidance and improving execution. The stock also trades at a valuation that looks less demanding than many retail benchmarks.



That does not make the buy case automatic. Traffic is still soft, cost pressure remains visible and the stock’s broader profile points to progress with limits.

DLTR Valuation Looks Less Demanding

Dollar Tree trades at 15.39 times forward 12-month earnings. That is below the Zacks sub-industry at 31.39 times, the broader Zacks sector at 22.78 times and the S&P 500 at 21.34 times.



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This discount can appeal to investors looking for a cheaper retail multiple tied to a company with improving earnings. Still, the $118 price target implies only measured upside from the cited share price of $111.65, which keeps valuation from looking like a clear bargain.

Dollar Tree Gets an Earnings Reset

Dollar Tree’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 results changed the earnings discussion. Adjusted earnings per share rose 38% year over year to $1.74, topping expectations and showing that better execution is reaching the bottom line.



The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share outlook to $6.70-$7.10 from the prior range of $6.50-$6.90. That creates a stronger profit setup, especially as multi-price penetration, lower freight costs and better shrink performance support earnings momentum.

Dollar Tree, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dollar Tree, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dollar Tree, Inc. Quote

DLTR Has Cash Flow to Back the Story

Dollar Tree’s financial position adds support to the investment case. The company ended the first quarter with $1 billion in cash, no borrowings under its credit facilities and no commercial paper outstanding.



Free cash flow reached $392 million in the quarter. Dollar Tree also repurchased about $595 million of shares and plans $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion in capital expenditures for fiscal 2026, showing room to invest in stores, distribution and assortment while returning capital.

Dollar Tree Still Faces Real Friction

The caution case remains meaningful. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 50 basis points to 27.8% of total revenue in the first quarter, reflecting higher marketing costs, general liability costs and depreciation tied to store investments.



Traffic is another pressure point. Comparable sales rose 3.5%, but the gain came from a 4.5% increase in average ticket while traffic declined 1%. Tariff uncertainty, higher fuel costs and transportation expenses add further risk to margin consistency.



Dollar General Corporation DG is a relevant peer because both companies serve value-focused shoppers navigating pressure on household budgets. Five Below Inc. FIVE also provides useful context, as discretionary value retail depends heavily on traffic, affordability and assortment appeal.

DLTR Offers a Mixed Risk-Reward

Dollar Tree’s investment case is better than it was when earnings visibility looked weaker. The stock has a lower multiple than key benchmarks, higher earnings guidance and enough cash flow to fund growth initiatives.



The issue is the limited room for error. Margin resilience and comparable-store sales growth must continue long enough to support further estimate gains. If macro pressure keeps traffic subdued or costs rise faster than planned, the shares could stay range-bound.

What DLTR’s Zacks Rank Signals Now

The bottom line is that DLTR has improving fundamentals, but not a clean all-clear. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which fits a profile where investors can recognize progress while waiting for stronger confirmation.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Style Scores add a more favorable layer. DLTR has a VGM Score of A, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of A and Value Score of B. The combination supports a cautious-but-interesting investment profile, with the valuation discount and earnings momentum offset by traffic, tariff and expense risks.

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Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.