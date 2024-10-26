DLSI SA Reports Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

DLSI SA (FR:ALDLS) has released an update.

DLSI SA reported a 3.5% rise in consolidated revenue for the first nine months of 2024, driven by successful acquisitions and favorable currency effects, despite a challenging international environment. The company’s French operations saw a 6.1% increase in revenue, bolstered by external growth, while international revenue remained stable, supported mainly by Swiss market performance. The group continues to focus on strategic growth and digital transformation to navigate market uncertainties.

