DLP Resources Announces Promising Aurora Project Results

November 25, 2024 — 03:14 pm EST

DLP Resources (TSE:DLP) has released an update.

DLP Resources Inc. has reported significant drilling results from its Aurora Project in southern Peru, with drillhole A24-021 intersecting 303.15 meters of copper-molybdenum-silver mineralization at 0.49% CuEq. The results bolster the project’s potential as the company anticipates a resource estimate in early 2025.

Stocks
