DLP Resources Announces Promising Aurora Project Results

DLP Resources Inc. has reported significant drilling results from its Aurora Project in southern Peru, with drillhole A24-021 intersecting 303.15 meters of copper-molybdenum-silver mineralization at 0.49% CuEq. The results bolster the project’s potential as the company anticipates a resource estimate in early 2025.

