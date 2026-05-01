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DKL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/4/26

May 01, 2026 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/4/26, Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.13, payable on 5/11/26. As a percentage of DKL's recent stock price of $53.21, this dividend works out to approximately 2.12%, so look for shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP to trade 2.12% lower — all else being equal — when DKL shares open for trading on 5/4/26.

DKL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DKL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Delek Logistics Partners LP 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DKL's low point in its 52 week range is $37.50 per share, with $55.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.14.

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DKL makes up 1.99% of the Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (Symbol: DIV) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding DKL).

In Friday trading, Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Larry Robbins Stock Picks
 TLRA Historical Stock Prices
 Yield Charts

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Larry Robbins Stock Picks-> TLRA Historical Stock Prices-> Yield Charts-> More articles by this source->

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