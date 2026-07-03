DKILY or MAIR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products sector have probably already heard of Daikin Industries (DKILY) and Madison Air Solutions Corporation (MAIR). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Daikin Industries has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Madison Air Solutions Corporation has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that DKILY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

DKILY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 23.80, while MAIR has a forward P/E of 35.75. We also note that DKILY has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. MAIR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.04.

Another notable valuation metric for DKILY is its P/B ratio of 2.07. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MAIR has a P/B of 130.06.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to DKILY's Value grade of B and MAIR's Value grade of D.

DKILY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that DKILY is likely the superior value option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.