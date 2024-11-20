Diwang Industrial Expands Liquor Operations with Datang Partnership

Diwang Industrial Holdings Limited (HK:1950) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Diwang Industrial Holdings Limited has announced that Datang Liquor will be the designated bottling base for its ‘Royal No. 1’ brand of Chinese liquor starting November 2024. Datang Liquor, known for its high-quality Maotai-flavor liquor, combines traditional and modern techniques to produce thousands of tons annually. This move aims to enhance the brand’s market presence and value, capitalizing on the aging process that increases the liquor’s quality and market worth.

For further insights into HK:1950 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.