News & Insights

Stocks

Diwang Industrial Expands Liquor Operations with Datang Partnership

November 20, 2024 — 07:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Diwang Industrial Holdings Limited (HK:1950) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Diwang Industrial Holdings Limited has announced that Datang Liquor will be the designated bottling base for its ‘Royal No. 1’ brand of Chinese liquor starting November 2024. Datang Liquor, known for its high-quality Maotai-flavor liquor, combines traditional and modern techniques to produce thousands of tons annually. This move aims to enhance the brand’s market presence and value, capitalizing on the aging process that increases the liquor’s quality and market worth.

For further insights into HK:1950 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.