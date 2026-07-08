Dividend ETF (SDY) Hits a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum,State Street SPDR S&P Dividend ETF SDY is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 15.91% from its 52-week low price of $41.68/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

SDY in Focus

The underlying S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index measures the performance of the highest dividend-yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years. The product charges 35 bps in annual fees and has a dividend yield of 2.40% (see: all the Large Cap Value here).

Why the Move?

Dividend ETFs are increasingly returning to investors’ radar as persistent macro uncertainty and elevated volatility make a stronger case for rotating into more stable and income-generating assets. The recent comment by President Trump on Wednesday, declaring that the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran was over, following an overnight escalation in hostilities, increased market volatility. At the same time, recent weakness in the technology sector reinforces the shift toward more defensive positioning.

Dividend-paying securities serve as primary sources of reliable income for investors, particularly during periods of equity market volatility. Companies offering dividends often act as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, SDY has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. It might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 13.40 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

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State Street SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.