News & Insights

Stocks

Diversified Royalty Corp. Declares December Dividend

December 03, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Diversified Royalty Corp. announced a cash dividend of $0.02083 per common share for December 2024, reflecting its commitment to stable monthly dividends. The company, which holds royalties from various North American franchises, aims to grow its cash flow by acquiring more royalties and increasing dividends over time.

For further insights into TSE:DIV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.