Diversified Royalty Corp. Declares December Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. announced a cash dividend of $0.02083 per common share for December 2024, reflecting its commitment to stable monthly dividends. The company, which holds royalties from various North American franchises, aims to grow its cash flow by acquiring more royalties and increasing dividends over time.

