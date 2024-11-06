News & Insights

Diversified Energy Sees Major Stake Acquisition by Maverick

November 06, 2024 — 12:33 pm EST

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company has announced that Maverick Natural Resources, LLC has acquired a 4.57% voting stake in the company. This acquisition highlights potential strategic interest and may influence future decisions within the company. Investors might view this move as an indication of Maverick’s confidence in Diversified Energy’s prospects.

