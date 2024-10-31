News & Insights

District Copper Corp Reports Promising Copper Keg Results

October 31, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

District Copper Corp (TSE:DCOP) has released an update.

District Copper Corp has announced promising results from their Copper Keg project in British Columbia, with soil samples showing highly anomalous copper values. The project is seen as highly prospective for discovering porphyry-style copper mineralization, boosting investor interest in potential future developments.

