District Copper Corp Reports Promising Copper Keg Results

District Copper Corp has announced promising results from their Copper Keg project in British Columbia, with soil samples showing highly anomalous copper values. The project is seen as highly prospective for discovering porphyry-style copper mineralization, boosting investor interest in potential future developments.

