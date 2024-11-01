Distribution Solutions Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. ( (DSGR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. presented to its investors.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSG) is a prominent specialty distribution company serving the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and industrial technologies markets, known for its comprehensive solutions and expansive global reach.

The company recently announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting growth in sales and profitability despite challenges in organic revenue. DSG’s strategic acquisitions and operational efficiency were key contributors to its strong performance this quarter.

DSG reported a 6.6% increase in revenue to $468 million, driven largely by acquisitions, despite a slight decline in organic sales. Operating income saw a significant rise of 48.2% year-over-year, reaching $18.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA improved by 12.4% to $49.1 million. The company also expanded its market presence through strategic acquisitions, including Source Atlantic and Tech-Component Resources, enhancing its offerings in the Canadian MRO market and Southeast Asia.

Further strategic moves included the acquisition of ConRes Test Equipment, expected to close in the fourth quarter, which is set to strengthen DSG’s position in the test and measurement equipment market. The company’s expanded credit facility and strong cash flow from operations underscore its robust financial health and ability to invest in growth initiatives.

Looking ahead, DSG remains committed to leveraging its asset-light business model and strategic acquisitions to drive long-term value for shareholders. The company aims to continue expanding its geographic reach and enhancing its service offerings to maintain its competitive edge in the global distribution market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.