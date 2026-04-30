Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.38 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $3.26 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.49 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $496 million from $478.03 million last year.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.38 Mln. vs. $3.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $496 Mln vs. $478.03 Mln last year.

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