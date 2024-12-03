Disney's Moana 2 Smashes Box Office on Debut: ETFs to Tap

Disney DIS made a strong comeback with the blockbuster debut of Moana 2 on Thanksgiving weekend. The animated movie shattered box office records, raking in a massive $221 million in its first five days (Wednesday to Sunday) and easily surpassing the previous record of $125 million set by Frozen II over the Thanksgiving weekend in 2019.



Moana 2 also broke the biggest five-day ever opening weekend record of $204.6 million made by The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023.



The success of Moana 2 reflects a strong recovery for Disney’s movie studio. Disney Animation suffered its worst runs ever with Strange World and Wish, over the past two years on Thanksgiving. Disney also faced multiple live-action failures last year, from The Marvels to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.



After the success, Disney will likely continue doubling down on sequels, with some already in the pipeline, including Zootopia 2, Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, Frozen 4 and Incredibles 3.



Disney movies now make up the top three openings of 2024 in the United States, with Moana 2 joining Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. Given the dominance of Disney at the box office this year, investors could tap the success with consumer ETFs having the largest exposure to this global media and entertainment company (read: all the Communication Services ETFs here).



Below, we have highlighted some of them:



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF ( RSPC )



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF follows the S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services Plus Index. It holds 26 stocks in its basket, with Disney making up for a 5.2% share in the basket. Entertainment and media account for 70% of the portfolio. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF charges 40 bps in fees per year and has amassed $55.2 million in its asset base. It trades in a paltry volume of 11,000 shares a day on average.



First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF ( BNGE )



First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF tracks the S-Network Streaming & Gaming Index and holds 44 stocks in its basket. Disney accounts for a 5.1% share in the basket. From a sector look, entertainment takes the largest share at 52.8%, while hotels, restaurants & leisure, and interactive media & services round off the next two spots with double-digit exposure each. First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF has accumulated $4.3 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of around 2,000 shares. It charges 70 bps in annual fees.



AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF ( GK )



AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF seeks to invest in growth companies positioned to benefit from transformative changes in society. It focuses on multiple investment themes with potentially widespread impact to create a growth-focused portfolio of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks. GK holds 32 stocks in its basket with Disney accounting for 5.1% share. AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF has accumulated $24 million in its asset base while trades in average daily volume of 3,000 shares. It charges 75 bps in annual fees (read: Disney ETFs in Focus Post Q3 Earnings).



Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF ( MBCC )



Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF follows the Monarch Blue Chips Core Index, which consists of established, well-recognized companies listed on the S&P 500 from a broad range of industries that demonstrate strength in the marketplace based on fundamental company data, such as revenues, revenue growth, net income and net income growth. It holds 24 stocks in its basket, with Disney making up for 5% of the portfolio.



Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF has gathered $128.3 million in AUM and charges 1.25% in annual fees. It trades in a volume of 18,000 shares per day, on average.



iShares Global Comm Services ETF ( IXP )



iShares Global Comm Services ETF provides global exposure to companies in media, entertainment, social media, search engine, video/gaming and telecommunication services by tracking the S&P Global 1200 Communication Services 4.5/22.5/45 Capped Index. It holds 65 stocks in its basket, with Disney accounting for 4.8% share. Interactive media & services dominates the fund’s return at 52.3%, followed by integrated telecommunication services (16.8%). iShares Global Comm Services ETF has amassed $390.9 million in its asset base while trading at an average daily volume of 13,000 shares. It charges 41 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.

