Disney World Strikes Back in 2026

Key Points

Disney World is kicking off new rides and air-conditioned character experiences to draw crowds from the competition this summer.

Despite the opening of Comcast's Universal Epic Universe last May, Disney's experiences segment keeps growing over the past year.

Disney stock has fallen 7% over the past year, but rival Comcast has taken an even bigger hit.

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After yielding the spotlight to its crosstown Florida rival last summer, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is making sure that it's the one standing out this time around. Several new attractions officially opened across Disney World's gated attractions on Tuesday morning.

It's a different situation than it was heading into the 2025 summer travel season. When Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) officially opened Universal Epic Universe in late May of last year, it was the first major U.S. theme park to open in 24 years. The richly themed portals at Universal's Epic Universe in Orlando were going to draw enthusiasts and the curious.

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Disney didn't exactly phone it in last summer. It introduced a rethemed attraction inside the iconic Tree of Life at Disney's Animal Kingdom. It also launched a busy slate of summertime-themed activities.

It wasn't going to be enough to compete against the shiny allure of an entire new theme park opening miles away. With a quiver full of ammo this time, Disney World is unlikely to miss its mark this summer.

The summer of all parts

Despite an empire of five Universal theme park resorts worldwide -- with a sixth destination in the works for the United Kingdom -- the arrival of Epic Universe midway through the second quarter of last year was enough to boost the segment's revenue by 19%. The first full period of operations for Epic Universe in the subsequent third quarter would deliver a similar 19% top-line jump for Comcast's theme parks segment in the telltale summer season.

Disney didn't crater, as some naysayers warned would happen. Its theme parks-helmed Experiences division saw its revenue climb 8% in the June quarter, rising a respectable 6% for the September quarter.

Perhaps even more important from a bottom-line perspective, Disney's theme park segment's operating income rose 13% in both quarters. Comcast's margins contracted on that front.

A whole new world

Tuesday's launch of Disney's Cool Kids' Summer offers richly themed interactive character experiences at all four theme parks. Bluey is taking over Animal Kingdom's Conservation Station, following the successful introduction of Bluey and Bingo characters at Disneyland earlier this year. Toy Story's Jessie and Woody will entertain guests at the Magic Kingdom's Frontierland, just ahead of next month's theatrical rollout of Toy Story 5. Goofy is returning to play games with guests at Epcot's CommuniCore Hall. And Mickey Mouse and friends will take to the stage for a Disney Jr.-themed show at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

It's no coincidence that all four of these character-driven experiences will take place in air-conditioned comfort. It's Florida. When it's not hot in the summer, it's raining.

This was also one of the biggest knocks for Epic Universe. Despite its next-level attention to detail and a couple of bar-raising rides, Epic Universe flopped last summer amid heat and thunderstorms that disrupted ride operations and guest satisfaction ratings. Comcast's new park will eventually get it right, but it could be in for a sophomore slump.

Going along for the ride

It's not just interactive character pop-ups that could keep Disney World drawing guests this summer. New ride experiences are also launching this month. With The Mandalorian and Grogu hitting multiplexes this past holiday weekend, the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run flight simulator ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios was updated with a new mission themed around that franchise.

Tuesday brings the official opening of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets at the same park. The Magic of Disney Animation at the park will open later this summer with an audio-animatronic Olaf assisting guests in the drawing process. Over at Epcot, Soarin' Across America will give guests a new limited-time experience of swooping vistas as their feet dangle beneath them on rising and swaying benches.

The media giant continues to shine in the shadow of a new rival theme park in the neighborhood, at least relatively speaking. Disney stock may be down 7% over the past year, but Comcast stock has fallen 23% in that time. This could be a buying opportunity for both stocks at this point.

Disney has defied the initial fears that Comcast's opening of a new gated attraction would eat into its turnstile clicks. If anything, the arrival of Epic Universe has increased tourist counts in the area. Disney's experiences segment posted a 7% revenue increase in its latest quarter. Its expanding cruise ship fleet is helping, but Disney also said its domestic theme parks business improved for the quarter despite an understandable drop-off in international guests.

There will be some serious headwinds in Disney's fiscal third quarter, which ends next month and will be reported in early August. Rising gas prices could weigh on summer travel plans, and the overall economy could wobble.

Disney is still going all out to make sure it's the top draw for families this summer. Cool kids could be the key to a cold stock heating up again.

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Rick Munarriz has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.