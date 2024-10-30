Disney wins Grammy broadcasts rights, replacing CBS, Bloomberg says

Disney (DIS) has won the rights to broadcast the annual Grammy music awards in a 10-year deal that takes the show away from its longtime home on Paramount’s (PARA) CBS, reported Bloomberg’s Molly Schuetz. The Grammys will be broadcast simultaneously on Disney’s ABC broadcast network and streaming platforms Hulu and Disney+ starting in 2027, the company said in a statement. Financial terms weren’t disclosed, Bloomberg noted.

