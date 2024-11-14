Disney sees FY25 cash from operations ~$15B

For FY25 sees: Approximately $15 billion in cash provided by operations; Approximately $8 billion of capital expenditures; Target dividend growth that tracks our earnings growth; Targeting $3 billion in stock repurchases.
