Disney raises FY25 dividend payout to $1.00 per share from 75c in FY24

December 04, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

The Walt Disney (DIS) Company declared a cash dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a 33% increase over the $0.75 per share paid to shareholders during fiscal year 2024. The dividend will be paid in two installments of $0.50 per share, according to the following record and payable dates: Record Dates – December 16, 2024 and June 24, 2025; Payable Dates: January 16, 2025 and July 23, 2025. “It’s been a highly successful year for The Walt Disney Company, stemming from the extensive strategic work across the company to improve quality, innovation, efficiency, and value creation,” said Robert A. Iger, CEO. “With the company operating from a renewed position of strength, we are pleased to increase the dividend for shareholders while continuing to invest for the future and drive sustained growth through Disney’s world-class portfolio of assets.”

