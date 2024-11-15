Disney price target raised to $140 from $120 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Disney (DIS) to $140 from $120 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Disney reported a “mixed” fiscal Q4, with revenue above the firm’s estimate and operating income that was modestly below the firm’s expectations. “More importantly,” the firm believes the positive share reaction after earnings can be attributed to an initial FY25 outlook of high single digit adjusted EPS growth, which was above BofA’s prior forecast, along with double digit EPS growth in FY26 and FY27.

